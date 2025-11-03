The Pride Chamber announces leadership transition after CEO Gina Duncan resigns

Former Pride Chamber CEO Gina Duncan at the Pride in Business Awards and Gala Sept. 27. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber announced Nov. 2 that chief executive officer Gina Duncan has resigned from her role, effective immediately.

The organization is Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and is dedicated to advancing the economic well-being and visibility of the LGBTQ+ and allied business community. It fosters an inclusive environment that empowers business leaders and promotes equality for all.

The Board of Directors expressed both sadness and gratitude in an exclusive press release, recognizing Duncan’s many contributions to the organization and the local LGBTQ+ business community.

“We are deeply appreciative of the time, energy and leadership Gina has devoted to the Pride Chamber,” said Denise Merritt, chair of the Board of Directors. “Her impact has been significant and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

The Pride Chamber says it remains strong, vibrant and committed to its mission of advancing equality and supporting LGBTQ+ and allied businesses. Following an emergency Board meeting, a plan is in place to ensure seamless continuity of operations and programming.

The Chamber’s chief operating officer David Mink, and executive assistant Paulette Arboleda, have stepped into expanded leadership roles.

Duncan first served as chamber president in 2009, becoming the first elected transgender president of a major chamber of commerce. Duncan held the position until 2012.

From 2014 to 2021, Duncan was the director of Equality Florida’s transgender inclusion initiative called Transaction Florida. She was elected as CEO and president of The Pride Chamber in 2024.

The Chamber says Mink and Arboleda have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication.

Mink stepped into his role in October and Duncan formally announced his position at the organization’s October Business Connect. During the business connect Mink expressed his excitement to joining the chamber.

“I have always said this is the best chamber to belong to, and I belong to many chambers because the line of work I do is very similar to all the memberships and event work that I’ll be doing now with The Pride Chamber. I’m just really excited to get going,” Mink shared at the time.

Together, Mink and Arboleda will continue guiding the organization’s initiatives, events and community engagement efforts with the same spirit of inclusivity and excellence members have come to expect.

“The Pride Chamber’s story has always been one of resilience, progress and unity,” Merritt said. “With the continued support and engagement of our members, partners and community, the Chamber will continue to thrive and lead with pride.”

The Pride Chamber remains focused on building a stronger, more connected business community where diversity and equality are celebrated, they added.

Duncan announced a new career path on LinkedIn Nov. 1, Duncan Global Inclusion. She shared it will offer consulting, workshops and workplace seminars and that more news will follow.

For more information on The Pride Chamber, visit ThePrideChamber.org.