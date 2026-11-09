Opera Orlando’s Operazzi Bash raises $120K for education and outreach programs

(Photo courtesy of Orlando Opera)

ORLANDO | Opera Orlando hosted its second Operazzi Bash on Nov. 6, raising $120,000 for the company’s education and outreach programs.

This year’s theme, Operazzi Bash: a night under a thousand blossoms, featured cherry blossom decor paired with teal, cream and silver outfits.

Donations in the second year increased by 32% from the previous year. Held in the DeVos Family Room at the Dr. Phillips Center, the sold-out event featured opera performances with live auctions and raffles.

“We built Operazzi Bash for people who might not know much about the art form of opera,” said artistic director Grant Preisser. “Give them a great party with incredible singers at the center, and they ﬁgure out pretty quickly why this is an art form for everyone, and why it is so easy to fall in love with. Operazzi Bash is turning into a signature event for Orlando, and I can’t wait to share what we have come up with for next season.”

Performers throughout the night included soprano Alexandra Kzeski, mezzo-soprano Sarah Kathryn Curtis, tenor Benjamin Ruiz, violinist Daniela Garzon and pianist Nathan Cicero. Members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company and the 2026-27 Apprentice Artists performed alongside the four as well.

Donations raised from the night will go to Opera Orlando’s education and engagement initiatives, which include its Youth Company, Apprentice Artists and Studio Artist program, along with programs throughout Central Florida schools.

For more information, visit OperaOrlando.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube