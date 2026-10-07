Apopka Pride cancelled due to weather conditions; new date to be announced

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Hope CommUnity Center announced that Apopka Pride 2026, which was supposed to happen on Oct. 10, is being cancelled “due to the forecast of inclement weather.”

Organizers are working on rescheduling a new date; however, until this moment, no official date has been confirmed.

The event was created to celebrate community, belonging and Queer joy.

This year, the theme selected was Bloom Without Permission, Inviting attendees to “continue taking up space, growing, especially in an environment that tells you that you shouldn’t,” according to Zafia Gomez, LGBTQ+ services manager for Hope CommUnity Center and the event’s organizer.

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