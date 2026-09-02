Megan Hilty and Shea Couleé to headline Renaissance Theatre gala

(Photo via Megan Hilty’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | The Renaissance Theatre Company will host a fundraiser gala at The Plaza Live on Sept. 22 to celebrate the community.

The nonprofit theater company was founded in 2021 and has since been dedicated to creating and developing “original theatrical experiences in Orlando and beyond.”

This year’s Renaissance Gala will start with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the official show beginning at 8 p.m.

The evening’s performances will feature “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5 winner Shea Couleé, who will perform two numbers throughout the event.

Actress Megan Hilty, who has appeared in Broadway productions such as “Wicked” and “Death Becomes Her,” will also perform a 25-minute cabaret during the main event.

According to Bungalower, the Renaissance Theatre Company has set a fundraising goal of $200,000 to support its “ongoing operations.”

With this year’s gala centered around the theme of “Renaissance,” guests are encouraged to wear attire inspired by the period, with an emphasis on revolution, rebirth and art.

“Whatever ‘Renaissance’ conjures for you, display that in your clothes and in your aura,” The Plaza Live website states.

Tickets start at $100 for general admission to the gala, while several VIP packages are available for guests who want to make a larger contribution to the independent theater company. Some of the higher-tier packages include meet-and-greet opportunities with performers.

For those interested in staying involved with the company beyond the gala, the “Friends with Benefits” program allows members of the public to attend unlimited performances at the Renaissance Theatre for a $50 monthly payment.

With live performances, themed attire and fundraising at the center of the evening, the gala will bring together audiences and performers while supporting the company’s continued work in Orlando’s theater community.

For more information and tickets, visit RenTheatre.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube