Dr. Phillips Center to bring back Frontyard Holiday Festival

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Winter is coming to Orlando with the Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Holiday Festival, bringing live entertainment, nightly snowfall and more to the heart of downtown.

Taking place from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, the community festival will offer seasonal food and beverages, movie screenings, fire pits, and a nightly snowfall, which will add to the winter atmosphere, giving Orlando residents and visitors a seasonal experience despite the city’s typically warm December weather.

According to Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center, the event is part of a larger “master plan” organized by the arts center to bring more free activities and experiences to the Frontyard throughout the year.

“This festival is part of our vision to create more free experiences in the Frontyard, one of the 1,000 annual free events planned as part of our master plan,” Ramsberger said. “These events are designed to bring our community together while creating new opportunities that attract visitors and contribute to Orlando’s vibrant tourism economy.”

While admission to the festival is free, tickets to select performances taking place inside the arts center will be available for purchase throughout the holiday season. The Frontyard Holiday Festival, supported by AdventHealth, first opened last year on Dec. 4; this will be the second year of the festival.

The lineup includes a variety of seasonal performances such as “The Nutcracker,” Vienna Light Orchestra, “Irish Christmas in America” and “A Very Broadway Christmas,” and others among the shows scheduled at Dr. Phillips Center.

Sharon Line Clary, senior vice president of community impact and partnership engagement at AdventHealth, said the festival also provides an opportunity for people to slow down and reconnect with friends and family during the holiday season.

“We’re honored to be part of Frontyard Holiday Festival and to help create a welcoming space where our community can come together and celebrate the season. Through experiences that spark joy and connection, we’re helping nurture body, mind and spirit while creating meaningful moments that can help our community feel whole,” Line Clary said.

The Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Admission to the festival is free, with select activities and performances available for purchase. For more information, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.

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