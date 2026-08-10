Four candidates battle for Orange County mayor in upcoming race

(L-R) Chris Messina, Stephanie Murphy, Tiffany Moore Russell and Mayra Uribe are running for Orange County mayor. (PHOTOS VIA EACH CANDIDATE’S WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK)

ORLANDO | Four candidates are running for Orange County mayor as Mayor Jerry Demings is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.

Businessman Chris Messina, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Orange County Court Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe will be on the primary ballot Aug. 18.

Although the position is nonpartisan, Messina is a Republican and Murphy, Russell and Uribe are Democrats. The Orange County mayor serves a four-year term and is limited to two consecutive terms in office. The job currently pays an annual salary of $261,209.

Demings’ mayoral term ends on Nov. 17. He previously launched a campaign for Florida governor but suspended his run in June 2026 following a prostate cancer diagnosis to focus on his health and finish his term.

While the candidates have different visions for Orange County, the four are all focusing on affordable housing, infrastructure in Orlando and tourism taxes.

Messina entered local politics first in 2022 with his run for Orange County mayor, receiving 22% of the vote.

Messina’s campaign website states he is focused on tackling the challenges that matter by creating high-quality jobs, expanding affordable housing opportunities, improving transportation, strengthening public safety, and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in county government.

His goal is to build a stronger and safer Orange County for generations to come.

Murphy is a former U.S. Congresswoman who ran after the Pulse nightclub shooting and secured funding to combat gun violence.

Murphy’s motto is “Getting things done,” as she feels public service is about delivering results that improve people’s lives.

Her campaign website says she knows a world-class destination like Orange County should also mean a world-class community with better roads, more attainable housing, and opportunities for the people who live and work here.

Elected to the Orange County Commission in 2006 to represent District 6, Russell became the youngest commissioner in county history. She has secured funding for infrastructure, parks, neighborhood improvements, small business programs and community centers in her role as clerk of courts.

Russell’s campaign website states she will fight for quality services, more economic opportunities and a responsive government.

For the past eight years, Uribe has served on the Orange County Commission and prior to running for commissioner, she was an aide to former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson.

Her campaign website says Uribe wants Orange County to get the leadership it deserves. She wants to launch a vision that brings transportation solutions, housing opportunities and creates prosperity for all in the county. Uribe wants to emphasize family, community and economic opportunity in her campaign.

Most recently, the Delta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted a candidate forum for the Orange County mayoral race on Aug. 5. The forum was intended to promote civic engagement and informed voting by allowing residents to hear directly from candidates seeking the office. The discussion focused on various issues currently facing Orange County.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election in November. The winner will take office as Orange County mayor in December.

Watermark Out News has contacted each candidate for specific information regarding LGBTQ+ issues and will feature their responses at WatermarkOutNews.com should they be received. For more information about their campaigns, visit ChrisMessina.com, MurphyForMayor.com, TiffanyForMayor.com and MayraForMayor.com.