Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus endorses David Jolly for governor, congressional candidates

The Jolly campaign marches at St Pete Pride 2026. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ORLANDO | The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus endorsed three statewide and 16 congressional candidates July 11, backing David Jolly for governor and more.

The endorsements followed the caucus’ 2026 summer conference, held in Orlando July 10-12 with the theme “Engaged. Organized. Unstoppable.” The caucus has chapters across Florida, from Miami to Jacksonville to Pensacola, and brought them together to prepare for this year’s primary and general elections.

The conference focused on strengthening organization, advancing equality and building a coordinated strategy to take on the critical races. It featured panel discussions, workshops and presentations from keynote speakers.

Official endorsements require two-thirds of voting members to back candidates. They were determined after candidate presentations and recommendations from the caucus’ campaigns committee.

In addition to Jolly, who discussed his hope to end Florida’s culture wars with Watermark Out News last November, the caucus endorsed two other statewide candidates. They are José Javier Rodríguez for attorney general and Donald A. “Don” Pritchard for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“The endorsed candidates have demonstrated a strong commitment not just to the cause of equality but to good governance for all,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde shared. “The overwhelming support for those we endorse reflect broad confidence not just in a candidate’s commitment to equality, democracy, and the issues that matter most to LGBTQ+ Floridians, but to their ability to win, even in difficult races. These candidates earned that confidence, and we are proud to support them.”

Also receiving support are U.S. congressional candidates Gay Valimont for District 1, Seth Harp for District 3, Brit Robinson for District 4, Alex Hazen for District 5, Marialana Kinter for District 7, Jennifer Jenkins for District 8 and Kimberly Overman for District 12.

Rounding out the list are Kathy Castor for District 14, Christopher Irizarry for District 15, Kelly Kirschner for District 16, Curtis Gibson for District 18, Pia Dandiya for District 22, Shevrin “Shev” Jones for District 24, Jared Moskowitz for District 25, Nicole Locklin for District 26 and Robin Peguero for District 27.

Caucus Campaigns Director Alfredo Olvera added the endorsements “represent the collective voice of our members and our unwavering commitment to electing leaders who will defend equality, protect our freedoms, and build a Florida where every person is treated with dignity, respect and opportunity. These candidates have earned the confidence of our membership, and we’re excited to help build the coalition that will send them to office.”

The caucus also encouraged members and supporters “to volunteer, organize, and vote to elect leaders who will defend equality, protect fundamental freedoms and build a more inclusive Florida for everyone.”

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