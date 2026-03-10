Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus announces 2026 summer conference in Orlando

Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ORLANDO | The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus will host its 2026 summer conference from July 10–12 at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, bringing together Democratic leaders, activists, elected officials and community organizers from across the state.

This year’s theme is “Engaged. Organized. Unstoppable.” The conference will focus on strengthening organization, advancing equality and building a coordinated strategy to take on the critical elections ahead according to the organization.

This three-day event will feature panel discussions, workshops and presentations from keynote speakers across Florida’s political and advocacy communities. This conference will provide attendees with opportunities to connect, learn and fight against the political issues impacting LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies.

“In a year in which Florida’s LGBTQ+ community is facing renewed and vicious attacks, our resolve is only strengthened and our organizing effort will continue to strengthen,” says Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus. “This conference will bring together leaders and activists from across the state to continue that effort by sharing what’s working, building momentum and planning for the work ahead.”

The conference will also provide opportunities for attendees to engage directly with Democratic candidates, elected officials and policy advocates. Registration is now open, with early ticket pricing available through April 30.

Additional details, including the conference agenda and speakers, will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more below:

For more information and to register, visit LGBTQDems.org

