SunRail Sluts advocate for expanded public transportation in Central Florida

(Photo by Juno Le)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we meet the SunRail Sluts based in Central Florida.

Dominik Fitz and Giselle Elayne are calling public transport lovers aboard the SunRail Sluts trip, making TikToks promoting usage of the train and advocating for the expansion of its line.

Fitz, a queer person residing in Greater Orlando, met Elayne, who identifies as sapphic, after she had recently moved to the area and taken up a barista job where Fitz also worked. The two got to know each other as Fitz showed her the ins and outs of the job, who to talk to and how to make the most of it.

All the while, the end of 2025 was approaching.

“Then Dom was like, my New Year’s resolution is to really make a difference with public transportation,” Elayne says. “And I just got my master’s in public advocacy and activism.”

He told Elayne about his interest in public transportation, specifically, SunRail. SunRail is a commuter rail system that runs through Greater Orlando, with stops from DeLand to Poinciana.

“I think [SunRail] is the most effective,” says Fitz. “I think as much as I love buses, for longer distances, trains are just so reliable and they’re so efficient.”

SunRail currently operates 16 total stations along its 49-mile route, along what used to be the CSX transport line. Launched in 2014, SunRail has four stations in the City of Orlando with the AdventHealth Station, LYNX Central Station, Church Street Station and Orlando Health/Amtrak Station. Future plans include extending service north to DeLand, and east to Orlando International Airport.

Fitz, who frequently walks roughly 30 minutes from his home to the nearest station to commute to work, believes the access to SunRail could be made more accessible to Central Florida residents.

He voiced this to Elayne.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even know how to go about this,” Fitz says. “I want to make a difference, I want to, but I’m not a politician. I’m not a mayor. How do I even know what to do?’ And [Giselle] was like, ‘Make a TikTok account,’ and she made it right there.”

Their first TikTok was posted on Jan. 12. The SunRail Sluts, under their username @sunrailsluts on TikTok and Instagram, post reels promoting usage of the rail system and advocate for the expansion and extension of SunRail.

While Fitz explained that the name of the account has brought up its own set of challenges in seeking partnerships with local businesses and other grassroots organizations, the two agree that it has ultimately reeled in the specific audience they wanted to reach.

“We’re making a TikTok because our target audience is people our age — young people — because obviously, people older than us have not cared enough to do anything,” Elayne says. “They have left us in this situation where there is no public transportation that is accessible. It’s also people our age who are a little alternative.”

The SunRail Sluts have amassed a following of over 1,800 followers on TikTok and over 1,600 followers on Instagram.

The two have hosted outreach events to connect with their growing SunRail and public transport-loving community. If you feel nervous to ride alone, you can ride along with the SunRail Sluts on June 22 at the Winter Park station, as announced in an Instagram post.

The event is called Pride the Train, where the community can learn everything there is to know about riding the SunRail. Activities will include Bingo, a rainbow color hunt and coloring gay transit posters. Wearing pride apparel is highly encouraged.

The SunRail Sluts have three main goals in their movement, as they mention in a video posted on both Instagram and TikTok: Increase the number of SunRail and Lynx bus stops, extend SunRail’s hours operation to weekends and to a 24-hour schedule and expand accessible public transportation across Florida.

Fitz expressed interest in adding a stop on the SunRail line that would take passengers closer to local theme parks, stressing the importance of leisure, especially to the SunRail Slut’s young audience. For more information on locations, tickets and more, visit SunRail.com.

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.