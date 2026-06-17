Queerlastic Book Fair adds LGBTQ+ twist to Scholastic staple in St. Petersburg

(Photo courtesy Wordier Than Thou)
ST. PETERSBURG | Wordier Than Thou will hold its first Queerlastic Book Fair June 21 from noon-3 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Theatre, an LGBTQ+ twist on the beloved Scholastic Book Fairs hosted by schools nationwide.
The literary arts organization regularly produces LGBTQ+ events throughout Tampa Bay. It was founded by Tiffany Razzano, a local writer and Watermark Out News freelancer who also owns This Bookstore Kills Fascists.
“We’re bringing back the magic of our childhood Scholastic Book Fairs, but making it queer!” the organization announced. “Who didn’t love perusing the stacks of books — while also getting out of class — and those colorful newsletters they sent home the week beforehand, and, most importantly, discovering your next favorite read?”
The new event series was designed to “revive that ‘80s and ‘90s book fair energy as a celebration of LGBTQ+ literature, creativity and community.” It will feature local independent booksellers, LGBTQ+ authors from across the region and more.
The book fair has a suggested $5 donation, funds which will be given to the theater. Current vendors include:
- Jillian Abby, author
- Beverly Boyarsky, author/artist
- Bookish & Bonita, book accessories
- Sophie Brugal, artist (handmade sketchbooks)
- Shelley Cardoos, artist and creator of the Gulfport coloring book
- The Chandelier Queer, artist
- Katelyn Curran, author
- Discipline and Anarchy Books and Gifts
- Doughs by Cat, snacks!
- Elasix, artist
- Hilary Flower, author
- Elsie Gilmore, author
- Kostar Kustoms, artist/children’s book illustrator
- Literary Labyrinth Books, bookseller
- Moonlit Macarons, snacks!
- The Live Poet, poet-on-demand
- El Pueblo Unido-Tampa Bay, nonprofit
- Sally Pye, author
- Jessica Rios-Flores, author
- Julie Rocco, author
- Erica Rowan, author/artist
- SoulFang Jewelry, 11-year-old artist
- Brandy Stark, author/artist/paranormal investigator
- The Sticker Pit, artist
- This Bookstore Kills Fascists, bookseller
- Lara Zielinsky, author
The book fair will be held in conjunction with the Royal Tea Art Show, a Pride-themed exhibit on display at the theater through June. Wordier Than Thou says it will return monthly at venues across Tampa Bay and Central Florida.
Read more below:
Wordier Than Thou’s first Queerlastic Book Fair will be held at St. Petersburg City Theatre, located at 4025 31st St. S. in St. Petersburg. Learn more at Facebook.com/WordierThanThou.
Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube