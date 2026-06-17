Queerlastic Book Fair adds LGBTQ+ twist to Scholastic staple in St. Petersburg

(Photo courtesy Wordier Than Thou)

ST. PETERSBURG | Wordier Than Thou will hold its first Queerlastic Book Fair June 21 from noon-3 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Theatre, an LGBTQ+ twist on the beloved Scholastic Book Fairs hosted by schools nationwide.

The literary arts organization regularly produces LGBTQ+ events throughout Tampa Bay. It was founded by Tiffany Razzano, a local writer and Watermark Out News freelancer who also owns This Bookstore Kills Fascists.

“We’re bringing back the magic of our childhood Scholastic Book Fairs, but making it queer!” the organization announced. “Who didn’t love perusing the stacks of books — while also getting out of class — and those colorful newsletters they sent home the week beforehand, and, most importantly, discovering your next favorite read?”

The new event series was designed to “revive that ‘80s and ‘90s book fair energy as a celebration of LGBTQ+ literature, creativity and community.” It will feature local independent booksellers, LGBTQ+ authors from across the region and more.

The book fair has a suggested $5 donation, funds which will be given to the theater. Current vendors include:

Jillian Abby, author

Beverly Boyarsky, author/artist

Bookish & Bonita, book accessories

Sophie Brugal, artist (handmade sketchbooks)

Shelley Cardoos, artist and creator of the Gulfport coloring book

The Chandelier Queer, artist

Katelyn Curran, author

Discipline and Anarchy Books and Gifts

Doughs by Cat, snacks!

Elasix, artist

Hilary Flower, author

Elsie Gilmore, author

Kostar Kustoms, artist/children’s book illustrator

Literary Labyrinth Books, bookseller

Moonlit Macarons, snacks!

The Live Poet, poet-on-demand

El Pueblo Unido-Tampa Bay, nonprofit

Sally Pye, author

Jessica Rios-Flores, author

Julie Rocco, author

Erica Rowan, author/artist

SoulFang Jewelry, 11-year-old artist

Brandy Stark, author/artist/paranormal investigator

The Sticker Pit, artist

This Bookstore Kills Fascists, bookseller

Lara Zielinsky, author

The book fair will be held in conjunction with the Royal Tea Art Show, a Pride-themed exhibit on display at the theater through June. Wordier Than Thou says it will return monthly at venues across Tampa Bay and Central Florida.

Read more below:

Wordier Than Thou’s first Queerlastic Book Fair will be held at St. Petersburg City Theatre, located at 4025 31st St. S. in St. Petersburg. Learn more at Facebook.com/WordierThanThou.

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