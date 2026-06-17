PHOTOS: Portraits of Pulse exhibit transforms tragedy into collective healing

(Photo by Azlyn Cato)

ORLANDO | The faces of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting line the walls of the Terrace Gallery in downtown Orlando City Hall on June 15.

Commemorating 10 years since what was known at the time to be the deadliest mass shooting in the United States, “Created in Community: Portraits of Pulse” reflects a collective effort to honor and remember the lives that were lost.

The LGBTQ+ nightclub was hosting Latin Night when the shooting happened, and more than 90% of the victims were Hispanic or Latino.

The portraits were designed by artist Jeff Sonksen and completed by the victims’ loved ones through a paint-by-number format. In the corners of several works are final messages and goodbye notes to the victims.

“Love you always, my baby! By: mom,” a note reads on the portrait of Amanda L. Alvear, who was 25 years old when she was killed during the shooting.

The project was first presented as part of the Orlando Traveling Memorial in 2017, before it was acquired by the Orange County Regional History Center in 2024.

“Conceptualized by Colleen Ardaman, the memorial commemorated three tragedies that deeply affected Orlando during the same week in June 2016: the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the murder of singer Christina Grimmie, and the death of Lane Graves,” reads the plaque inside the exhibit. “Created with the goal of fostering compassion and healing, more than 1,000 community members contributed to the portraits.”

As the City of Orlando works to build a permanent memorial for Pulse, set to be completed in 2027, the Portraits of Pulse exhibit will be on display for visitors until August 23, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Watermark Out News attended “Created in Community: Portraits of Pulse.” View our photos below.

Photos by Azlyn Cato.

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