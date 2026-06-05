She’s out: Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross says she will not run for re-election

LGBTQ+ ally Lindsay Cross at the City of St. Petersburg’s Shine with Pride event June 4. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

St. Petersburg Democratic House Rep. Lindsay Cross stunned political observers June 4 when she announced she will not run for re-election.

In a written statement, Cross said she had worked hard over the past four years to live up to the promises she made to the voters in HD 60, which includes parts of St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park in Pinellas County.

“I am proud to have brought resources back home to our community to repair infrastructure, improve water quality, create jobs, support the arts, and provide critical programs for hard-working families. Working across the aisle, I am also deeply proud of the policies I helped pass to protect our natural environment, increase affordable housing options, and better prepare for and recover from natural disasters, like hurricanes,” she said.

“However, after much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to not run for re-election during the 2026 election cycle.”

Cross’ announcement came late in the 2026 election cycle. The qualifying deadline for legislative seats is Friday, June 12.

Shortly after Cross’ announcement, attorney Lindsay Polega-Quigley — former vice president of the St. Petersburg chapter of the League of Women Voters — filed as a Democrat to run for the seat and released a statement that included an endorsement from Cross.

“I’m proud to endorse Lindsay Polega-Quigley for this seat and know that she will fight hard for the people of District 60. Lindsay’s dedication to her community has been evident through her pro-bono legal work, serving some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Cross said.

“I’m confident that with her in Tallahassee, Pinellas will continue to have a leader that will tackle the affordability crisis head-on, and champion issues like water quality and flooding that are so important to the Tampa Bay region.”

An environmental scientist, Cross is the ranking Democrat on the House Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee.

Her resignation comes days after a supermajority of the Florida Legislature agreed to put a sweeping property tax cut on the ballot in November. Cross voted against the property tax resolution.

Cross also voted against the state fiscal year 2026-27 budget, despite helping to secure $2 million to support Shore Acres’ comprehensive resiliency program to overhaul outdated storm water conveyances, culverts, and pipes. She worked with Republican Sen. Nick DeCiglie of Indian Rocks Beach on including the funding in the General Appropriations Act.

Nevertheless, Cross was one of four “no” votes in the House.

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

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