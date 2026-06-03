PHOTOS: OUT Arts & Culture launches ArtOUT 2026

ArtOUT 2026 supporters. (Photo by Mike Halterman)

ST. PETERSBURG | OUT Arts & Culture welcomed supporters to The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art June 2 for ArtOUT 2026’s opening reception and awards ceremony.

Now in its ninth year, ArtOUT is the organization’s juried exhibition celebrating LGBTQ+ artists and allies. It transforms the Gulfport Public Library into a month-long exhibit each year exploring identity, joy, resilience and more.

The organization received over 150 submissions and will feature work from over 50 artists this year. They include the top three pieces — “Peek-a-Boo” by Nelson Perez Jr., “Amor Ferrari” by Brandon Camilo Mendoza and “Best in Show – Luke” by Mark Fisher — as well as honorable mentions by Terry Scopelliti, Brandon Moultrie, Beverly Boyarsky and Yana Medow.

“ArtOUT brings together artists, supporters and people who may not always see themselves reflected in gallery spaces,” says James Bake, OUT Arts & Culture president. He invites Tampa Bay to view the full exhibit through June at the Gulfport Public Library and to check out this year’s winners at the James Museum, on view in the main hall all month long.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s opening reception. View our photos below.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

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