Campaign to support Virginia marriage amendment repeal launched

Virginians for Marriage Equality campaign supporters in Richmond, Va., on June 1, 2026. (Photo by Phuong Tran of the ACLU of Virginia)

Virginians for Marriage Equality on June 1 launched a campaign in support of repealing Virginia’s constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman, former state Sen. Adam Ebbin, former state Del. Mark Sickles, and American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia Executive Director Mary Bauer are among those who spoke at the launch that took place in Richmond. State Del. Kirk McPike (D-Alexandria), who co-chairs the campaign, also participated.

“This amendment is about making clear that the government has no business deciding which marriages or which families are worthy of recognition,” said Bauer. “The ACLU of Virginia has been fighting for Virginians’ right to marry who they love since the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia, which struck down the ban on interracial marriage. Now we are proud to carry that legacy forward by standing with our coalition partners in the fight to pass this amendment and finally enshrine the right to marriage equality in the commonwealth’s constitution.”

Voters in 2006 approved the Marshall-Newman Amendment.

Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014. Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is a Republican, in 2024 signed a bill that codified marriage equality in state law.

Two successive legislatures must approve a proposed constitutional amendment before it can go to the ballot.

Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger in February signed a bill that finalized the referendum’s language.

The referendum will take place on Nov. 3.

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