Pride @ 5663 to celebrate 5th year in Pinellas Park

(Graphic courtesy John Gascot)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. | Diversity Arts will present Pride @ 5663 April 4 from 2-7 p.m. at Studios @ 5663 to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

Now in its fifth year, the free celebration — formerly Pride @ The Village, which made Pinellas Park history — will take place during the venue’s First Saturday Art pARTy. The space will be transformed “into a colorful gathering of local artists, performers and community members.”

Attendees will have access to Market @ 5663, a curated marketplace featuring local artists and organizations still accepting applicants. They’ll also enjoy food trucks and access to Bottle’s Pub, located next door.

Entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. led by emcee Daphne Ferraro. The drag entertainer be joined by fellow fan favorites Alice Marie Gripp, Mr. Vyn Suazion and Autumn Vee. Jadget Gam and DJ Harlow will provide music throughout the celebration.

“In the face of turmoil and attempts to erase LGBTQ+ lives, we celebrate the diversity, beauty and contributions our communities bring to this nation,” says organizer John Gascot. “We will not be erased — we will rise proudly, live authentically and stand in joy with our allies.”

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Pride @ 5663 will take place April 4 from 2-7 p.m. at Studios @ 5663, located at 5663 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park. For more information, visit Studios5663.com.