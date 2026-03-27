PHOTOS: Geneva Convention takes National Miss Comedy Queen title

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | In a packed room at The Plaza Live, Geneva Convention was crowned the 20th winner of National Miss Comedy Queen 2026 on March 26.

Geneva Convention made history as the first AFAB (assigned female at birth) winner. National Miss Comedy Queen is open to any femme presenting queen who has qualified through one of the pageant’s preliminary contests.

In the top 10 were Geneva Convention, Koko Momo, Banana Splits, Holiday Cash, Hunny Blunt, Bev, Dr. Zacharina, Matzah Belle Soup, Izzy Fierce and Pepper Insult. To honor the queen in 11th place, the Addison Taylor #11 Award was created and given to Luigiana Purchase. In total, there were 36 contestants for this year’s pageant.

Over the course of the pagent, the judges carried out the scoring of the contestants across five categories: Interview, Presentation (themed), Comedic Talent, Outrageous Evening Gown and 60 Second Spokesperson. They were judged on comedic value and creativity.

Watemark Out News was present during the National Miss Comedy Queen. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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