‘No Kings’ protests return to Florida this weekend

A “No Kings” protest in Orlando last year. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)
A third round of “No Kings” protests will take place March 28 across the nation, with more than 100 demonstrations planned in Florida.
Organizers advise this will be the largest showing yet, with over 3,100 events taking place in all 50 states. Nine million Americans are expected to protest the Trump administration’s policies.
“Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote,” reads NoKings.org. “Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant.
“But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” it continues. “On March 28th, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings.”
LGBTQ+ advocates are expected to participate throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay. View local locations below and read more at NoKings.org.
“No Kings” demonstrations in Central Florida:
- No Kings Orlando | Noon-2 p.m. | Orlando City Hall
- No Kings Baldwin Park | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | 4202 Pelican Lane, Orlando
- No Kings Baldwin Park Seniors | 10 a.m.-noon | Lake Baldwin Lane
- No Kings Clermont | Noon to 2 p.m. | Clermont City Hall
- No Kings Mount Dora | 2-3:30 p.m. | U.S. 441 & North Donnelly Street
- No Kings Davenport | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Posner Park Shopping Plaza
- No Kings Lake Mary | 10 a.m. to noon | 7055 CR 46A
- No Kings Leesburg |10 a.m. to noon | 9520 US-441
- No Kings Sanford | 10 a.m. to noon | 251 W 1st St
“No Kings” demonstrations in Tampa Bay:
- No Kings Operation Overpass Clearwater | 9-10:30 a.m. | Duke Energy Trail Overpass
- No Kings Dunedin | 9-11 a.m. | 420 Main St.
- No Kings Temple Terrace | 10 a.m.-noon | former Boston Market
- No Kings Clearwater/North Pinellas | 10 a.m.-noon | Gulf to Bay & Park Place Blvd
- No Kings Largo | 10 a.m.-noon | Seminole Boulevard & East Bay Dr.
- No Kings St. Petersburg | 10:30 a.m.-noon | Tyrone Square
- No Kings Gulfport | noon-1:30 p.m. | Clymer Park
- No Kings Brandon | 1-3 p.m. | Clayton Plaza
- No Kings Tampa | 2-4 p.m. | Tampa City Hall
- No Kings Lakeland | 2-4 p.m. | Freedom Park
- No Kings South Lakeland | 5-7 p.m. | Outside Lakeside Village
“No Kings” demonstrations in Sarasota:
- No Kings Ellenton | 10 a.m.-noon | Rocky Bluff Branch Library
- No Kings Bradenton-Cortez Rd. | 10 a.m.-noon | North side of Cortez Rd. W.
- No Kings Sarasota/Bradenton | 10 a.m.-noon | University Parkway at UTC Area
- No Kings Sarasota | 4-7 p.m. | Payne Park
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