‘No Kings’ protests return to Florida this weekend

A “No Kings” protest in Orlando last year. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

A third round of “No Kings” protests will take place March 28 across the nation, with more than 100 demonstrations planned in Florida.

Organizers advise this will be the largest showing yet, with over 3,100 events taking place in all 50 states. Nine million Americans are expected to protest the Trump administration’s policies.

“Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote,” reads NoKings.org. “Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant.

“But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” it continues. “On March 28th, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings.”

LGBTQ+ advocates are expected to participate throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay. View local locations below and read more at NoKings.org.

“No Kings” demonstrations in Central Florida:

“No Kings” demonstrations in Tampa Bay:

“No Kings” demonstrations in Sarasota:

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