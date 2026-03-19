Pineapple Healthcare named Central Florida’s favorite local health care facility

Founded to break barriers to care, Pineapple Healthcare provides affordable, inclusive healthcare in Orlando, Lakeland and Kissimmee.

It was founded with the belief that quality healthcare is a fundamental human right. Patients can expect high-quality healthcare with compassion, expertise and a commitment to every patient’s well-being.

Ethan Suarez, CEO of Pineapple Healthcare, leads with his unique insight into the establishment, growth and development of healthcare organizations. He’s been with Pineapple Healthcare since 2021.

“Pineapple Healthcare is honored and thrilled to be named Favorite Local Health Care Facility in the WONDER Awards,” he says. “This recognition belongs to our dedicated team whose compassion, expertise and tireless commitment to patient-centered care make this possible every day.”

Pineapple Healthcare promises every patient is seen, heard and valued. They welcome all with dignity, respect and compassion, offering primary and preventive medical services, behavioral and mental healthcare, comprehensive HIV/AIDS treatment and long-term disease management. Hepatitis C testing and treatment, full-spectrum STD testing, treatment and prevention services, PrEP and prevention counseling, and telehealth services for increased access and continuity of care are also offered.

The team at Pineapple Healthcare says they are here to support your health journey with expert care and zero judgment. They specialize in LGBTQ+ affirming care, PrEP and DoxyPEP access. Patients can come for in-person and telehealth visits, on-site lab services and a connected pharmacy to streamline an experience filled with care.

Most recently the facility announced that its Kissimmee location is welcoming a new bilingual mental health counselor to their team to expand access to care for their Spanish-speaking community.

The goal is to continue creating a safe and supportive environment for all patients. “We’re deeply grateful to our patients and community for their trust and support, and we remain focused on continuous improvement, delivering safe, accessible and high-quality care for everyone we serve,” Suarez says.

Read more about the 2026 WONDER Awards here.

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