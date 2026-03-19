Jordan Furlong named Tampa Bay’s favorite local bartender

Jordan Furlong is no stranger to Tampa’s thriving LGBTQ+ nightlife. He’s been bartending in it for nearly six years.

“I love the connection,” he says. “You get to watch people let their guard down and just be themselves — and being a part of people’s happiest, and sometimes messiest, moments is special.”

Furlong can currently be found behind the bar of Disco Pony Nightclub, Tampa Bay’s 1st Place Favorite New Local Business and 2nd Place Favorite Local LGBTQ+ Bar/Club. It rebranded from Southern Nights Tampa last year, moving to a new location but keeping its dedication to the community it serves.

“What has been created here is like a family,” he says. “Disco Pony isn’t just an ordinary bar. You can walk into one room and feel one energy, step into another and it’s completely different.

“It gives people permission to decide who they want to be that night,” Furlong continues. “That kind of personal freedom is always encouraged in an LGBTQ+ space.”

He says that’s particularly true in Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community, which he calls powerful and diverse.

“We’re artists, business owners, entertainers, professionals and we’re just everywhere,” he explains. “What I love most is how involved we are in shaping what this city is becoming. We don’t just quietly exist here, we contribute. We support local business, we show up for each other in moments of need and we push boundaries in some ways other cities shy away from.

There’s something special about being part of a community that refuses to be small.”

It’s one he’s thankful to serve, especially after being named Tampa Bay’s favorite local bartender this year.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this community … To feel that love reflected back at me means everything,” Furlong says. “I wouldn’t be who I am without the people who have supported me, challenged me and believed in me.

“Wherever I go, I give everything. I believe in growth, momentum and leveling up,” he continues. “I’m grateful for where I am but I’m always looking up — and I’m bringing my people with me.”

Read more about the 2026 WONDER Awards here.

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