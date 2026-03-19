Annie Daynow named Central Florida’s favorite local breakout performer

Since making her way into the drag scene over a year ago, Annie Daynow has made it known she is breaking barriers in Orlando.

She’s performed at various venues in the region like SAVOY Orlando and the Renaissance Theatre Company. Most recently she announced her upcoming two-day show with her drag mother Ginger Minj, the winner of “RuPaul’s All Stars” season 10. It is part concert, part confessional and all charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. They will be taking the show to SAVOY.

Daynow says being voted as the 1st Place Favorite Local Breakout Performer means the world to her.

“In entertainment, especially in the drag scene, we spend all day every day working on our craft, and sometimes it can be very hard to see and recognize your achievements,” Daynow says. “But it is moments like this, that make you stop, take a breath and realize that what you were doing is working. You are making an impact in your community … you are heading on the right path in life.”

Daynow says 2025 was the year she started working full-time as a drag queen. Previously she was involved in musical theatre and would perform at the Gaylord Palms.

In November 2025, Daynow started Cabaret Mondays, a new bi-weekly variety-style show hosted by her in SAVOY’s Ivanhoe 1915, featuring some of Orlando’s greatest entertainers. It has rotating guests that include singers, burlesque performers, drag queens, dancers and more.

Knowing her work is getting recognition has made her feel “over the moon,” and she’s just getting started. Daynow is also working on her line of Annie Wignow Wigs, as one was featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 by current competitor Myki Meeks. She also went viral on TikTok for creating and wearing a glowing “Tangled”-inspired wig.

“Drag is my absolute passion and love in life, and the fact that I not only get to do it as a career, but am being recognized for doing it, makes every single second worth it,” Daynow shares. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted; I can’t wait to continue to share my love of drag with the world!”

Read more about the 2026 WONDER Awards here.

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