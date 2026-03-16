Venice Pride expands for 6th annual LGBTQ+ celebration

(Graphic courtesy Venice Pride)

VENICE, Fla. | Venice Pride will return for its sixth annual celebration March 21-22, uplifting the region’s LGBTQ+ community with “Venice’s Greatest Show of Pride.”

The celebration launched in 2018 and is organized by Venice Pride, Inc. It exists to build an “inclusive place where we celebrate the diversity, visibility and strength of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies.”

“This year’s event continues a growing local tradition — one that uplifts LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies while strengthening the bonds that make our city vibrant and welcoming,” organizers shared in a press release. “…the event reflects the spirit of a community that believes everyone deserves to feel seen and supported.”

Festivities will begin Saturday, March 21 from 5-11 p.m. with a ticketed dinner and variety show at Hotel Venezia. The evening will feature a silent auction, dancing, drag and more, with entertainment from Chucko the Clown, Dakota Del Ray, DJ Janine, Itty Betty, Oliver Dill, Scarbie and Venis Pagina.

Tickets begin at $35 for the show and $75 for dinner and the show. They’re available through March 17.

This year’s Venice Pride festival will also be held at Hotel Venezia. Thecelebration is set for March 22 from noon-6 p.m. and will feature live music from Bri Rivera & Band, Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota, Doug Burns, Rising Vibes and Panic Masters.

“I am so excited about the growth and expansion of what we offer to our Suncoast community!” shared Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson, one of Venice Pride’s founders. “This year, Venice Pride has expanded to include a dinner with fabulous local entertainment, and a festival the next day that will draw vendors, community organizations and entertainment at the hospitable Hotel Venezia.

“Our strength is in our visibility and willingness to show our pride in who we are!” she continued. “Venice Pride is here to stay — AND BETTER THAN EVER!”

Venice Pride President Corey Dean agrees. He added that “when we gather to celebrate LGBTQ lives, we’re not just throwing a party — we’re creating space where people can be seen, heard, and valued exactly as they are which strengthens community.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable items to help support the Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support Food Pantry. Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe, executive director for CHAPS, welcomed the partnership.

“The Venice and surrounding area is stronger when we work together supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” he noted. “CHAPS has served the HIV/AIDS community for over thirty years and we are so grateful for having attendees bring food and hygiene products to fill our pantry. We look forward to getting acquainted with more folx in our community through the Venice Pride Weekend!”

Venice Pride also called their annual celebration “a promise to our LGBTQ+ neighbors that Venice will continue to stand for dignity, visibility and belonging.” Supporters are invited to join them in amplifying that message March 21-22.

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Venice Pride will be held March 21-22 at Hotel Venezia, located at 425 US Highway 41 Byp N. in Venice. For more information, visit VeniceFLPride.com.