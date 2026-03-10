John Cameron Mitchell to kick off ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ anniversary tour at Enzian Theater

(Photo courtesy Enzian Theater)

MAITLAND, Fla. | Enzian Theater has announced two very special 25th anniversary screenings of the cult classic “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on June 14 and 15 with writer, director and star John Cameron Mitchell.

The centerpiece event of Enzian’s 2026 Reel Pride Film Series, these exclusive screenings will offer audiences rare, intimate access to one of the most influential cult films in the queer community.

This screening will also serve as the kickoff event of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch: The 25th Anniversary Tour,” taking place this June in cities across the U.S., according to the press release.

“Hedwig is such a formative film for so many queer people, and I honestly could not dream of a better event as the centerpiece of our second year of Reel Pride screenings,” Enzian Programming Manager Tim Anderson said. “It is an absolute thrill to host the maverick genius that is John Cameron Mitchell at Enzian.”

Each event includes a stunning 4K screening of the film and a special mini acoustic performance by Mitchell, as well as a pre-film costume contest with prizes from tour sponsors, The Criterion Collection and The Punk Rock Museum.

Each night will also feature a unique live experience and additional meet-and-greet opportunities with Mitchell. On June 14 at 9 p.m., there will be a screening of the film followed by an extended post-film Q&A with Mitchell, moderated by Anderson, offering an in-depth conversation about the film’s creation, legacy and continued cultural impact.

On June 15 at 9 p.m., a special presentation of the film with live audio commentary by Mitchell will give audiences hilarious insight into the film’s production, performances and legacy.

Originally released in 2001, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” burst onto the indie film scene with its explosive emotional power, genre-blending rock score, and fearless exploration of identity, love and self-creation. 25 years later, fans say it’s raw, resplendent and more radical than ever.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, with limited event + meet and greet tickets available for $100. They can be purchased at Enzian.org. For more information on “Hedwig and the Angry Inch: The 25th Anniversary Tour,” visit Hedwig25.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube