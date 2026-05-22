LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus to host Pride in the Nature Coast

(Photo via The LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of the Nature Coast Region)

BUSHNELL, Fla. | The first-ever Pride in the Nature Coast festival will be hosted by the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of the Nature Coast Region on June 7.

The festival will be at The Crown at Jumper Creek in Bushnell and will bring together community members from across the Nature Coast for an afternoon of entertainment, local vendors, and advocacy organizations.

“Our region deserves spaces where LGBTQ+ people can gather openly, safely, and joyfully while building community together,” Nathan Sharp, President of the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of the Nature Coast Region, said in the press release. “Pride in the Nature Coast is about visibility, celebration, and reminding people that they are not alone, even in smaller and more rural communities.”

The goal is to create visibility, connection and community for LGBTQ+ people and allies across rural Central Florida.

Twila Holiday and additional guests will be performing with more performance announcements to come.

Pride in the Nature Coast will be on June 7 at 1-5 p.m., in The Crown at Jumper Creek in Bushnell.

For more information, vendor registration or sponsorship details, visit NCRLGBTQDems.org/NCRPride2026

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