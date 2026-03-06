PHOTOS: Pride Night returns for 6th year of celebration at Central Florida Fair

(Photo by Juno Le)

ORLANDO | Community members and fairgoers joined together for an evening of LGBTQ+ celebration and showcase at the Central Florida Fair on March 4.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Pride Night featured 50 vendors, including healthcare organizations, support groups and social change organizations. All proceeds from Pride Night benefit The LGBT+ Center Orlando.

The evening featured a variety of performances, including drag shows through Savoy Orlando, the event’s entertainment sponsor. Chantel Reshae hosted the evening, with Annie Daynow, Twila Holiday, Remini Mogul, Mystree Hugga and also Asia Black performing.

The entertainment concluded with a raffle, sponsored by Hope & Help.

This year’s Central Florida Fair features six new attractions, including the Thunderbird Swing Tower, a Venetian carousel and The Kraken, a swinging ride that stands at over 131 feet.

Fairgoers have the opportunity to get up close to exotic animals at the Turnaround Petting Zoo, and watch semiaquatic mammals dive and propel themselves through water at the Otter Adventure.

Watemark Out News attended Pride Night and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Juno Le.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

