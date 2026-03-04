Orlando Solar Bears to wear Pulse tribute jerseys at First Responders Appreciation Night

(Photo via Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Solar Bears will wear Orlando United specialty jerseys honoring Pulse victims during First Responders Appreciation Night April 11 as they take the ice against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The jerseys were created in tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy and the first responders who served and supported the community, according to the Solar Bears’ news statement. The jersey’s design features elements symbolizing unity, resilience and remembrance.

Solar Bears President Chris Heller emphasized the importance of first responders to the organization and the city.

“The Orlando United jerseys remind us of the strength, compassion, and bravery these individuals demonstrated during one of Orlando’s most difficult moments and continue to demonstrate today,” Heller shared.

The game will include special presentations, in-game recognition and appearances by local first responder agencies.

Tickets for the game start at $25. For more information, visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com.

