Proud in the Cloud rebrands to Osceola Pride

(Photo via Osceola Pride’s Facebook)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. | Proud in the Cloud announced Feb. 26 that it has rebranded to Osceola Pride, saying it will be “bigger and better.”

President Josh Collins shared the news on the official Facebook page, saying that every performer they have had wants to come back.

“We are going to be holding it at Heritage Park,” Collins said. “It’s going to be inside, there’s AC, 60,00 square feet and no sun beating down on us.”

The mission is to foster pride, unity and visibility in Osceola County while supporting causes that strengthen and uplift the community.

This year’s event will be at Osceola Heritage Park on June 28 from 12-6 p.m. For more information, visit OsceolaPrideFL.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more: BlueSky| Facebook| Instagram| LinkedIn| TikTok| Threads| YouTube