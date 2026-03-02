Orlando Pride pays tribute to Pulse with Unity Kit

(Photo via Orlando Pride’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Pride announced its Unity Kit Feb. 26, athletic apparel designed to honor the strength and unity that defined Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

The jersey has a vibrant pattern of interlocking ribbons on it and is the Club’s new secondary jersey through the 2027 National Women’s Soccer League season.

As part of the Unity Kit’s launch, Orlando Pride will donate $20,000 from jersey sales to The LGBT+ Center Orlando. The organization’s Orlando United Resiliency Services program continues to provide crucial education, advocacy and support for the region’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“Orlando’s strength has always come from its people, and the Unity Kit reflects the love, resilience and courage that define this city,” said Kaia Hyde, VP of Community Impact & DEI for Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC and Executive Director of the Orlando Soccer Foundation.

“In the days after the Pulse tragedy, our community adopted a simple but powerful message: ‘keep dancing.’ It became a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, Orlando would choose optimism, unity and love,” she continued. “This jersey honors that spirit, and we’re proud that its launch will directly support The Center Orlando and the vital work they do for our community.”

The jersey features a jock tag depicting a dove carrying an olive branch, a universal symbol of peace and love. The kit also incorporates the Pride’s iconic purple throughout the name and number embellishments, and along the cuff and collar, providing a bold contrast to the lighter hues of the design.

The Unity Kit is now available at ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube