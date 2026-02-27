Pride Night to return for 6th year at Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair. (Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | A night of LGBTQ+ celebration will be held at the Central Florida Fair March 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

The sixth annual Pride Night will feature 50 vendors, many of them healthcare organizations like The LGBT+ Center Orlando. All proceeds from Pride Night at the Fair benefit the nonprofit’s scholarship programs.

“We hope to give out more money to more students each year and this platform allows us to raise funds in a fun, community-centered way,” George Wallace, CEO of The Center, says.

With an average of 500+ attendees, Pride Night is a celebration of community, joy and belonging. There will be swag bags for the first 200 people, sponsored by Crew Health.

Michael Tipton, president and CEO of the Central Florida Fairgrounds, says Pride Night was designed to make the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and comfortable.

“I hope people find some services that they’ve been curious about and leave with maybe a better support system, some new contacts, some new friends,” Tipton shares. “It’s a tough time right now in the whole country, especially in Florida. I think we all need all the support we can get.”

There will be a variety of performances, including drag shows which are 18+. Chantel Reshae will be the host of the night with Annie Daynow, Asia Black, Mystree Hugga, Remini Mogul and Twila Holiday also performing.

The drag show and entertainment is sponsored by Savoy Orlando. There will be a raffle as well and it is sponsored by Hope & Help, and the VIP area is sponsored by AT&T.

VIP tickets include admission to the fair, two drink tickets, a dedicated VIP bar and premiere seating near the front of the stage.

“My favorite thing to see at Pride Night is honestly parents bringing their kids just because when I was a kid this would not have been something you would see at my county fair,” Tipton says. “It’s great to see how far we’ve come and it’s a little challenging to think about how far we still have to go.”

The Central Florida Fair runs Feb. 26-March 8. Pride Night will take place March 4, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at CentralFloridaFair.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more: BlueSky| Facebook| Instagram| LinkedIn| TikTok| Threads| YouTube