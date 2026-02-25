Zebra Youth annouces new executive director

ORLANDO | Zebra Youth, a Central Florida nonprofit that provides housing, mental health services and more, announced Feb. 23 that André J. Molette, MPH, will be its new executive director.

Zebra Youth serves youth ages 13–24 facing homelessness, housing instability and other challenges. While many participants identify as LGBTQ+, programs are open to all youth and focus on providing housing support, mental health services and resources.

Molette officially assumed the role on Feb. 23, the result of a nationwide search conducted by the organization’s Board of Directors. This search was initiated after longtime Executive Director Heather Wilkie announced last summer that she would be stepping down. Wilkie will assist with the transition until the end of March.

“I am honored to join Zebra Youth and build upon the strong foundation Heather and the Zebra team have created,” Molette said. “I look forward to working alongside staff, partners, and the community to expand services and ensure every young person we serve has access to safety, stability and opportunity.”

Molette brings more than a decade of nonprofit leadership experience in public health and LGBTQ+ youth services, with a strong focus on serving Black and Hispanic communities. Most recently, he served as Director of Public Programs at the Men’s Health Foundation in South Los Angeles, where he led an integrated health and wellness center focused on supporting gay Black and Hispanic communities.

Under his leadership, the clinic developed a wide range of integrated care programs– including HIV prevention, behavioral health and social services — and earned top performance rankings among Vulnerable Populations Health programs funded by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Division of HIV & STD Programs for two consecutive years.

His career reflects a sustained commitment to building programs that center the needs of young people of color. At the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Molette developed comprehensive HIV programming for young gay men of color and created housing initiatives for transitional-age youth.

Molette holds a Master of Public Health from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Arizona State University. He brings deep expertise in trauma-informed care, community organizing, and youth-centered program development.

Bob Smedley, Chair of the Zebra Youth Board of Directors, said the nationwide search focused on identifying a leader with both strategic vision and deep community commitment.

“After an extensive national search, we are thrilled to welcome André as the organization’s next Executive Director,” Smedley said. “His experience, passion, and proven leadership make him uniquely positioned to lead Zebra Youth into its next chapter. We are also deeply grateful to Heather for her years of transformative leadership and lasting impact.”

Wilkie’s connection to Zebra Youth spans nearly her entire professional career. This leadership transition marks a new chapter as Zebra Youth celebrates its 15-year anniversary. The nonprofit aims to expand its life-saving programs and create affirming spaces for youth throughout Central Florida.

For more information about Zebra Youth, visit ZebraYouth.org.

