US wins Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey

By Staff reports via The Washington Blade, Courtesy of The National LGBT Media Association
The U.S. women’s hockey team on Feb. 19 won a gold medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime. The game took place a day after Team USA captain Hilary Knight proposed to her girlfriend, Brittany Bowe, an Olympic speed skater.

Cayla Barnes and Alex Carpenter — Knight’s teammates — are also LGBTQ+. They are among the more than 40 openly LGBTQ+ athletes who are competing in the games.

The Olympics will end on Feb. 22.

