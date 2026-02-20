PHOTOS: OUT & About Networking Central Florida benefits The Center at SAVOY

(Photo by Kay Yingling)

ORLANDO | Watermark Out News held our first OUT & About Networking social of the year Feb. 19 at SAVOY Orlando benefiting The LGBT+ Center Orlando.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles local favorites like The Porch, Skintentions Spa, City Oasis and many more. Attendees connected with one another from 6-8 p.m. and light bites were provided by SAVOY.

Learn more about The Center and SAVOY at TheCenterOrlando.org and SavoyOrlando.com. View photos from the evening below.

Photos by Kay Yingling.

