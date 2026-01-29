The Tony Awards set June 7 ceremony date at Radio City Music Hall

(Photo via the Tony Awards’ Facebook)

NEW YORK (AP) | Fans of Broadway, circle this date: This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 7 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall.

Producers of the show announced the date and location Jan. 26. Nominations will be announced May 5.

Radio City can seat 6,000 people and has been the longtime home of the awards.

The host will be revealed later.

The 2026 awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Getting buzz from appearing on the telecast can dictate a show’s future, both on Broadway and on tour.

Last year’s awards drew 4.85 million viewers to CBS, its largest broadcast audience in six years, according to Nielsen data. CBS also said the awards show drew its largest streaming audience on Paramount+ but did not disclose streaming viewership numbers.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

