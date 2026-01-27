Susan Terry Foundation awards $85K in grants across Tampa Bay

Susan Terry Foundation Executive Director Ray Carson at CAN Community Health’s World AIDS Day fundraiser. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

TAMPA BAY | The Susan Terry Foundation has awarded $85,000 in community grants to “address the needs of Tampa Bay’s HIV community through mental health, prevention, education and food insecurity support.”

The foundation works to empower people affected by HIV as the charitable arm of CAN Community Health. Inaugural grants totaling $50,000 were awarded not long after launching last year.

Its most recent round will benefit three organizations, the first of which is Sarasota’s Fabulous Arts Foundation. The nonprofit was awarded $35,000 for its Fab Mental Health program, which offers affirming therapy and support for LGBTQ+ individuals living with or affected by HIV in the region.

The second is St. Petersburg’s Mount Zion Human Services, which was awarded $25,000. The grant will benefit its Wellness for All: Health Education, Empowerment and Equity initiative, which integrates HIV education and more into its work.

CAN, which is headquartered in Tampa, also received $25,000. The funds will benefit its Nourish to Flourish program, a nutrition support initiative that addresses food insecurity among patients receiving HIV care and prevention services.

“We’re committed to supporting partners who are creating meaningful, measurable change in the fight against HIV,” Susan Terry Foundation Executive Director Ray Carson said in a press release. These three programs stood out because they reach people with empathy, knowledge and practical support, meeting community members exactly where they are.

“Their impact can change lives — and in many cases, futures,” he added.

“We are deeply grateful to the Susan Terry Foundation for their generous $35,000 investment in Fabulous Arts Foundation’s mental health programming,” says Shannon Fortner, executive director of FabAF.

“This support allows us to expand critical mental health services and clinician-led support groups for individuals living with HIV, while also strengthening our broader community-based programming rooted in healing, dignity and creative expression,” they continue. “At a time when access to affirming mental health care is more vital than ever, this funding helps ensure that people impacted by HIV are met with compassion, resources and a supportive community where they can truly thrive.”

“No one should have to choose between food and their care,” added Katy Wendel, vice president of Care Delivery Innovation at CAN. “The Nourish to Flourish program allows us to address nutrition related challenges with dignity and compassion.”

Each recipient was graded by a grants advisory committee, which will oversee the foundation’s next grant cycle. Applications are open through May 1.

Supporting organizations working to empower people affected by HIV is “even more important now than it was we formed,” Carson says. “With everything that’s happened over the last year, we have to use philanthropic dollars as wisely as possible and invest in programs that stand out and fill gaps. It makes the mission of the Susan Terry Foundation that much more critical.”

For more information about the Susan Terry Foundation and to apply for grants, visit SusanTerryFoundation.org. Read more about FabAF, Mount Zion Human Services and CAN at FabAF.org, MZHS.org and CANCommunityHealth.org.