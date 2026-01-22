PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits Winter Pride at The Wet Spot

Out for Business Tampa Bay attendees. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned Jan. 21 at The Wet Spot.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles benefiting Winter Pride, which returns for its second year Feb. 15-22. The organization detailed its fundraising efforts to light up St. Petersburg and more.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by Gold & Diamond Source, Noble Crust and the Straz Center. Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

For more information about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, visit TampaBayLGBTChamber.org, and learn more about Winter Pride at WinterPrideSaintPete.com. View photos from the evening below.

