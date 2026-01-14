Universal Orlando 2026 Mardi Gras concert to feature RuPaul

(Photo via RuPaul’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Universal Orlando announced Jan. 13 its Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval concert lineup featuring RuPaul, Bebe Rexha and more.

Universal Mardi Gras runs Feb. 7-April 4 and will feature a parade that pays homage to The Big Easy, a selection of more than 40 mouth-watering internationally-inspired menu items, and on select nights, live concerts. Access to the festivities is included with regular park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

More big names this year include DJ Kaskade, reggaeton artists Ivy Queen and Shaggy, Barenaked Ladies, and two members of the Backstreet Boys, Joey Fatone and AJ McLean.

The full lineup includes:

Kaskade on Feb. 7

Portugal. The Man on Feb. 14

Ivy Queen on Feb. 15

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean on Feb. 21

RuPaul (DJ set) on Feb. 28

Shaggy on March 7

Tyler Hubbard on March 13

Bebe Rexha on March 14

Zedd on March 15

Barenaked Ladies on March 21

The All-American Rejects on March 28

For those interested in getting a ticket, click here.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube