Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s LGBTQ+ Pride Nights continue in Sarasota

(Graphic courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe)

SARASOTA | Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 26th season, designed to celebrate the “soul of the people,” will continue to feature Pride Night performances on select Saturday evenings.

Each show this season is billed as a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and Black culture. Pride Nights begin with a pre-show reception on the rooftop terrace with food and drinks, the next of which is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ahead of “Paradise Blue.”

The show itself is billed as the season’s “dramatic offering” and runs Jan. 7-Feb. 8. Pride Nights began with “Purlie” last November and after the show will continue ahead of “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue” on March 7 and “Lies, Spells and Old Wives’ Tales” on April 25.

“While WBTT has long been proudly open, welcoming and inclusive, we felt the current times ask for us to be more publicly supportive of our LGBTQ friends,” WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach said in a press release. “… we look forward to strengthening our connections to the LGBTQ community while continuing to provide a warm, welcoming place for all to gather, socialize and enjoy world-class theatre.”

Pride Nights are sponsored by the Helen Hamilton Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Small bites and refreshments during the reception will be provided by Sage, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill and Hanami Japanese Fine Dining & Lounge.

Showtimes are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. for the Pride Nights; all performances take place in The Donelly Theatre.

Pride Nights tickets are $54/adults, $24/students (25 and under) and active military. Subscriptions for the season are $174/adults, $92/students and active military. For more information, visit WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.

