Watermark Out News 2026 WONDER Awards: Central Florida nominations

Watermark Out News has been Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s leading LGBTQ+ news source for over 30 years. For most of that time, readers have recognized their favorite locals through our annual “best of” awards.

The Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards — or WONDER Awards — were rebranded from the WAVE Awards in 2025. They recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

This process begins with the nomination round, which asks readers to nominate their favorites in over 60 categories. These responses determine the Top 5 in the voting round.

Answers can be any person, group or business that falls anywhere within the LGBTQ+ community — including allies — as long as they have demonstrated their support for the community. Just make sure to include enough information so that we can identify your nominee. (First and last names, specific locations for franchises, etc.)

Nominations for the 2026 WONDER Awards, which are presented by AHF Healthcare, will close Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The voting round with the Top 5 nominees will begin Jan. 29.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

