Iceland implements gender-neutral blood donor rules

The Icelandic Parliament in Reykjavik, Iceland. The country has implemented gender-neutral rules for potential blood donors. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

New rules that will allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood in Iceland took effect on Sept. 1.

The Iceland Review, an English-language magazine, notes the new regulations the country’s Health Ministry approved are gender-neutral. Some restrictions, however, remain in place for potential donors, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Specific sexual activity can be linked to higher risk of bloodborne infections, therefore thorough screening is very important in regards to blood donor eligibility,” states the Icelandic Blood Bank on its website.

Potential donors are asked these two questions:

• In the past four months, have you had sex with a new partner?

• In the past four months, have you engaged in what is considered sexual relation of higher risk?

The Icelandic Blood Bank defines “sexual relation of higher risk” as:

• Sexual relation where a condom is not used and relationship duration is less than 4 months.

• Sexual relation outside of pre-existing long-term relationship, where a condom is not used.

• Sexual relation with many individuals (more than one) with/without a condom.

• Sexual relation, where a condom is not used, with an individual whose behavior falls under sexual relation of higher risk.

• Sexual relation where a condom is not used, with an individual that injects narcotics. If more than four months have passed since the last injection, donation is permitted.

• Sexual relation, with/without the use of condom, in exchange for payment.

• Anal sex with/without a condom with a new partner.

• Sexual relation where chemicals are used to enhance sexual experience (chemsex).

• Sexual relation with/without the use of a condom, with an individual diagnosed with HIV, HTLV, Hepatitis B or C, or syphilis.

• Sexual relation with an individual using viral medication (PrEP or PEP) for HIV.

“If yes, evaluation for possible deferral from blood donation needs to be done,” says the Icelandic Blood Bank.

A person with HIV, Human T-lymphotropic virus-1, hepatitis B or C, or syphilis cannot donate blood. A person who has taken PrEP or PEP in the previous four months is also unable to become a donor.

“If more than four months have passed since the medication was taken, viral screening can be done,” says the Icelandic Blood Bank. “If results are negative, blood donation is permitted. Deferral period is longer if administrated intravenously.”

Any potential donor who had “sexual relation with an individual using viral medication (PrEP or PEP) for HIV” must wait four months since their “last sexual relation” before they can give blood.

Anyone who has “ever, even just once, shared a needle/syringe with someone or injected yourself with an illegal substance (non- doctor prescribed), e.g. drugs, anabolic steroids, hormones or peptides.” is permanently prohibited from donating blood.

Iceland is the latest country to lift restrictions for LGBTQ blood donors.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in April implemented a new policy that allows “gay and bisexual men and transgender people in long-term monogamous relations (of at least six months) to donate blood and platelets for the first time.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023 implemented a new screening policy for potential donors that asked them questions about their sexual activity, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The previous policy required men who have sex with men to not have sex for at least three months before they could donate blood.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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