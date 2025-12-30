Empowering AFAB Patients: Options for inclusive support in Florida

(Image by DC Studio on Freepik)

Accessible and affordable vaginal and breast care options are available to those who are assigned female at birth and need it in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas. Here are some options that cater to all genders and are empathetic to the LGBTQ+ community.

Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare offers wellness exams for all AFAB patients and are conducted to assess any cervical or breast abnormalities such as cancer or infections. These exams provide pap smears or cervical exams, breast exams and pelvic exams to ensure there is no cancer forming.

“By building a solid foundation of understanding, respect and integrity, we hope to impact as many lives as possible and improve the health of the community,” Harmony Healthcare shares on their website.

Early detection of cervical and breast cancers increases the likelihood of survival from these types of cancers.

“Approximately 11,500 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed, and about 4,000 people die from this type of cancer,” according to the CDC.

Harmony Healthcare is a not-for-profit organization and has offices in Orlando, Tampa and Kissimmee. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online.

All Women’s Health Center

All Women’s Health Center of Orlando abortion clinic focuses on pregnancy options for AFAB patients. It offers gynecological care, birth control, morning after pills, weight loss services and has specialized doctors for medical abortions.

There are ushers that will guide patients safely inside to ensure no patients are harassed when seeking medical care at their clinics.

“All Women’s Health Center of Orlando maintains a caring, confidential and supportive atmosphere at all times,” All Women’s Health Center of Orlando states online.

Besides abortion procedures, they have a full range of all gynecological services for AFAB patients offering reduced costs to patients that need financial assistance. All Women’s Health Center has numerous offices across the state in Altamonte Springs, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa Orlando, Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Hope & Help

Across St. Petersburg, Tampa and Orlando individuals who are in need of healthcare and resources can visit their local Hope & Help center for the necessary care that they need provided by health professions that understand the nuances of LGBTQ+ health care.

Hope & Help has gynecologists at each of their locations in order to provide necessary vaginal care to patients, including wellness exams. Hormone therapy is also provided to patients that are seeking gender-affirming care.

They offer primary care physicians, telehealth appointments, mental health counseling and HIV/STI testing and treatments.

They also provide immunizations, condoms, clean syringes and a food pantry.

“Hope & Help also has affordable self-pay options to suit everyone’s budget. If you need help paying for your health care needs, ask a team member if Hope Connect is right for you,” Hope & Help states on their website.

Insurance providers are accepted but not required. Appointments are necessary and can be made online.

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood is a trusted non-profit health care provider, specializing in health care for AFAB patients and sexual wellness with a full range of gynecology services.

They offer low-cost procedures for uninsured patients with smaller procedures. For larger procedures such as abortion,

Planned Parenthood can help patients that qualify receive treatment with financial assistance. Patients traveling to an office over 60 miles can be entitled to abortion-related travel expenses if they qualify.

Due to new laws restricting Florida Medicaid recipients from using Planned Parenthood as a service provider they are unable to accept Medicaid. Patients affected by this new law can call 1-800-230-PLAN for help and resources to still access the health care that they need.

All Florida offices offer discounted pricing for teenagers, with offices in Palm Beach County providing some services at low or no cost through grant funding.

Regardless of income, AFAB individuals can seek low-cost help options for their reproductive and gender affirming health care across the state. Local organizations are accepting new patients with open arms and empathetic care.

For more information about services and the locations of Harmony Healthcare, All Women’s Health Center, Hope and Health and Planned Parenthood, visit MyHHO.org, FloridaAbortion.com, HopeAndHelp.org and PlannedParenthood.org.

This story was originally published in Watermark Out News’ 2025 Q-Health Guide. Read the digital edition here.

