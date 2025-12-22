Orlando nonprofit Peer Support Space seeks next executive director

(Photo via Peer Support Space)

ORLANDO | Peer Support Space is searching for its next executive director to continue, sustain and grow into its next chapter.

The peer-led 501(c)3 is located in Central Florida. Its mission is to build and be a local hub for peer-led recovery communities and will be accepting applications through February, with the tentative start date between March and May.

This will be contingent on how long it takes the find the right fit, the organization says. Priority will be given to applications received by Jan. 30, with interviews expected to start in February.

Zaira Safia, program coordinator, has worked with Peer Support Space for three years. They say the organization is looking for somebody who has a lot of fundraising experience, as that has been a struggle.

“We are an abolitionist, peer-led organization. We are non-carceral in nature… It is basically a place where people can come if they’re just looking for a break from life; it’s completely free,” Safia shares.

Peer Support Space was established in 2019. It was communally created and born in response to the Pulse tragedy as well as personal lived experience. It was established through the collaborative efforts of co-founder and current Executive Director Yasmin Flasterstein and Dandelion Hill, director of peer services.

“It is with great intentionality that I share that I have made the decision to begin the gradual process to transition away from Peer Support Space,” Flasterstein said. “I am so proud of all Peer Support Space has accomplished since the start of 2019, and I am grateful to have been able to contribute to the mission alongside you.”

The selection process is still being developed and is subject to change, but is expected to include: initial resume, reference, and cover letter review by the transition committee, a screening interview with members of the transition committee, and a panel interview with the full transition committee.

“This person will work directly with our director of peer services, which is Dandelion, and we are non-hierarchical; we don’t have a hierarchy within the organization,” Safia says. “Yes, we have titles … but it’s really important that this person can work collaboratively with Dandelion and with everyone else in the organization.”

The executive director is responsible for the strategic leadership and operational management of Peer Support Space. They center the organization’s vision and use communal and team input to create, implement, drive and oversee plans to assure organizational growth and sustainability.

“I have confidence that our current team, our community, our guests, our participants, our board, our volunteers, and all that make Peer Support Space what it is will continue to carry forth our mission and vision,” Flasterstein said. “With the wisdom of those that came before us, the intentionality of our current team, and the co-learning future team members will have, the possibilities are endless.”

To apply for this position, email a resume, three references and a cover letter to hiring@peersupportspace.org. For more information, visit PeerSupportSpace.org.

