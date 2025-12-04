Orlando Museum of Art to host largest David LaChapelle exhibit

David LaChapelle’s “The House At The End Of The World” Los Angeles, 2005

ORLANDO | David LaChapelle, one of the most pioneering and influential LGBTQ+ photographers, will present his largest U.S. museum retrospective at the Orlando Museum of Art with “David LaChapelle: As the World Turns,” opening on Jan. 31.

With more than 100 works, the internationally acclaimed photographer will include never-before-seen pieces that span his unparalleled career at the intersection of art, pop culture and spirituality.

OMA chief curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon says there will be 167 works in the collection. She is excited to share LaChapelle’s work with the Orlando community and beyond, as she thinks his work should be recognized more by the U.S.

“ I think there are several different things we are trying to achieve with the exhibition,” Claeysen-Gleyzon shares. “First of all, it’s funny enough in the U.S. if you say the name David LaChapelle, some people may be puzzled and they may not necessarily know right away who he is, but then they see the images and they actually know right away, there’s something about his work that instantly is recognizable, his own touch, his own flair, his own aesthetics.

“And he’s internationally renowned in that domain,” she continues. “What may not be internationally renowned to everyone may be the many facets that the work actually encompasses. And that’s what the show is aiming at doing, it’s actually showing the many David LaChapelles.”

Claeysen-Gleyzon thinks LaChapelle’s work opens the discussion about art in the age of digital work versus AI, as people can see his work and question whether AI was involved due to his use of props and objects. She says she loves having that conversation.

LaChapelle has photographed some of the most recognizable figures in film, music, art, politics and sports, including Amy Winehouse, David Beckham, David Bowie, Elton John, Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Muhammad Ali, Pamela Anderson, Stevie Nicks and Tupac Shakur, among many others.

“This exhibition at OMA is very special to me because I am revealing many new pieces that required me to use all of the experiences from my life to make. I have felt a great freedom in my work through recent years – as I continue to play with themes of popular culture while also returning to the narratives that offer a reflection of the spiritual world and metaphysical ideas,” LaChapelle said in a press release. “In a way, this is like a group show because Coralie’s curation creates an experience where all of the different stages and sides of my work can be seen and felt.”

LaChapelle’s work is described as more than just photography; it is a visual commentary on the intersection of celebrity and culture. His iconic portraits of LGBTQ+ figures have challenged perceptions and celebrated diversity, OMA says.

“OMA’s mission has always been to present diverse and world-class programming, and this exhibition is a perfect example of our commitment to bringing groundbreaking cultural experiences to Central Florida,” Cathryn Mattson, CEO of OMA, said. “We hope this exhibition sparks conversation and inspiration across our community.”

The opening reception on Jan. 30, 2026, will be a high-fashion event with a red carpet entrance, VIP experience, music and lite bites. Guests will enjoy an exclusive advance viewing of the exhibition. Tickets for the reception will go on sale Dec. 6.

To complement “David LaChapelle: As The World Turns,” OMA will offer a series of engaging programs, including a live model drawing class, fashion photography workshops and an artist lecture/book signing with LaChapelle himself. OMA is currently in the process of confirming dates to have LaChapelle visit and will share more soon.

David LaChapelle: As The World Turns will be on view at OMA from Jan. 31–May 3. For more information, visit www.OMArt.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube