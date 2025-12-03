PHOTOS: CAN Community Health, ‘RENT’ stars mark World AIDS Day in Tampa

Original “RENT” stars Anthony Rapp (L) and Adam Pascal perform at CAN Community Health Dec. 1. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

TAMPA | CAN Community Health marked World AIDS Day Dec. 1 with “No Day But Today,” a sold-out benefit at their national headquarters headlined by original “RENT” stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal.

The evening served as a benefit for the Susan Terry Foundation, CAN’s charitable arm dedicated to empowering people affected by HIV. Speakers reflected on the importance of World AIDS Day, which has been observed across the globe since 1988 but was not formally acknowledged by the U.S. this year.

The event followed a Fort Lauderdale performance and opened with music from DJ Itty Bitty and Alexander Zenoz & The Birds of Paradise. Portions of the AIDS Quilt were displayed and speakers included leadership from CAN Community Health, the Susan Terry Foundation and more.

“It’s truly an honor to stand with you tonight on World AIDS Day, a day of remembrance, resilience and renewed responsibility,” CAN Chief Marketing Officer SVP Kal Gajraj said. “At CAN Community Health, we believe that health is a human right, and our commitment to ending the HIV epidemic is stronger than ever.”

Gajraj added that “No Day But Today” is “not just a song from ‘RENT’ … it reminds us that progress doesn’t happen in silence. It happens when communities like Tampa come together, when voices rise and when actions follow awareness.”

Susan Terry Foundation Executive Director Ray Carson spoke next. He reflected on legacy of the foundation’s namesake, highlighting its Patient Assistance Fund that would benefit from the fundraiser.

Carson noted that science “can only get us so far. We have to break down barriers to access, whether it be transportation, homelessness, food insecurity, and that’s what we’re trying to do with the Susan Terry Foundation.”

CAN CEO Rishi Patel also reflected “on the incredible progress we’ve made and the work that still lies ahead in the fight against HIV.” He thanked sponsors and supporters before welcoming Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Castor shared a tale of personal loss and called on attendees to combat stigma. Gajraj and Patel subsequently presented her with CAN’s Power and Wellness Award before Rapp and Pascal took the stage.

The duo performed music from “RENT” as well as personal favorites. They reflected on the groundbreaking show, its late creator and their careers, thanking organizations like CAN for their work and audience members for supporting their efforts.

“World AIDS Day reminds us why CAN Community Health exists, to empower wellness with compassion, community, and care,” Patel shared afterwards. “As we honor those we’ve lost and uplift those living with HIV, we also recommit ourselves to expanding access, reducing stigma, and building a future where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Watermark Out News was proud to sponsor “No Day But Today.” Learn more about CAN Community Health at CANCommunityHealth.org and view our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.