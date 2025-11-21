PHOTOS: Mills Gallery highlights queer and trans artist in Winn Win Emerging Artists showcase

Alex Rogers in front of “The Meeting and Performance!” in Mills Gallery Nov. 20. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Orlando-based illustrator and gouache painter Alex Rogers, whose work centers on queer and trans people, was selected to showcase his art at Mills Gallery Arts for the second edition of the Winn Win Emerging Artists Exhibition.

As a trans artist, Rogers’ pieces are contemporary domestic scenes of queer and trans people being as authentic as possible. He says he is depicting himself and the people in his life who are in the LGBTQ+ community. He explores different relationships and dynamics that involve gender identity, expression and performance.

”I am making these paintings that are really ordinary but radical at the same time because it shouldn’t be radical for me to show trans people just expressing themselves, but it is,” Rogers shares. “There are some obvious things or some less obvious things that indicate that these people are gender non-conforming or that they’re mid-transition… I really like to show in some of my work male figures that have not had top surgery, that have their chest exposed because they’re with people that they’re comfortable with. They’re able to do that without the judgment.”

The exhibition also highlights 4 other emerging artists who represent the diversity, vision and new creative voices shaping Orlando’s cultural landscape. The exhibition focuses on giving each artist meaningful visibility and community support as they advance in their careers, and the work will be on display until Dec. 28.

The event was named in honor of Mike and Gail Winn, who were pioneers in the initiative. The other artists were Jordan Carl Jones, Sophia Mitchell, Xavier Moss and Mya Osborne. Beyond financial support, the five artists will participate in development workshops led by renowned figures to gain insight into the business of art.

The first edition featured trans artist Anthony Astarita. Juan Pablo Santa Luna, Executive Director of Mills Gallery Arts, said it is important to highlight artists like Rogers for both the LGBTQ+ community and the broader cultural conversation in Orlando.

Mills Gallery has been recognized by Orlando Magazine as the Best Art Gallery of 2024 and 2025. Luna said this recognition gave the gallery a strong platform to elevate artists who are contributing to the growth and diversity of the city’s art scene.

Rogers is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a B.F.A. in illustration and drawing. In his intimate scenes, he challenges the narratives that queer and trans existence must be defined by struggle, and instead highlights celebration, comfort and love.

He aims to capture the beauty of everyday life within these scenes and invite the viewers to see queer joy as both radical and ordinary.

”I always want the viewer to feel it a little bit like they’re here but not here at the same time,” Rogers says. “So I’m always trying to leave something here to invite the viewer in.”

Rogers says his favorite piece on display was “The Meeting and Performance!” and a gentleman bought the piece for his daughter because it reminded him of her and her friends. Rogers says it felt good to know that people can see themselves or see others in his work.

When asked what pushes Rogers to continue making visible queer art, especially in the current political climate, he says he doesn’t think he could ignore it or hide who he is.

“ I am also making this work for other queer and trans people; it’s not just for myself,” Rogers explains. “I’m not making it to exist in a vacuum. I’m making it to share and invite other people to feel like there’s spaces where they can be comfortable like that. I couldn’t possibly go back now; you got to push through it. It’s becoming easier in some ways and harder in some ways to be trans. And especially Florida, it’s really fricking scary, but you can’t be quiet about it. I just want to paint beautiful images.”

The Winn Win Emerging Artists Exhibition will be on display until Dec. 28 at Mill Gallery Arts at 1650 North Mills Ave. Orlando. For more information, visit MillsGalleryOrlando.com.

Watermark Out News attended the Winn Win Emerging Artists Exhibition and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube