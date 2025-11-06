Queer resistance meets herstory in Powerstories and Studio@620’s ‘Cadillac Crew’

The cast of “Cadillac Crew.” (Photo by Chaz D Photography)

In a theatrical partnership as bold as the women it honors, Powerstories Theatre and The Studio@620 are joining forces this month to stage “Cadillac Crew,” searing, funny and unapologetically feminist play that reclaims the voices of Black women who powered the Civil Rights Movement from behind the scenes.

Written by Tori Sampson and directed by Erica Sutherlin, this production is more than a historical drama — it’s a rallying cry for intersectional justice, queer visibility and the radical power of storytelling.

Running Nov. 6–16 at The Studio@620 in St. Petersburg, “Cadillac Crew” marks the culminating production of Powerstories’ 25th anniversary season and the launch of The Studio@620’s milestone year. It’s a theatrical baton pass between two of Tampa Bay’s most socially conscious theatre organizations, both committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and igniting community dialogue.

Sutherlin, artistic executive director for The Studio@620, shares her vision for the season’s opening:

“For me, starting our season with ‘Cadillac Crew’ isn’t just about honoring history — it’s about continuing it. This play holds space for the women who built movements from the shadows, the ones history didn’t always write down,” she explains. “

“As a Black woman and as an artist, I’m deeply invested in telling stories that connect the fight for racial justice, gender equity and queer liberation,” Sutherlin continues. “Intersectional storytelling isn’t a trend — it’s the truth of our lives. That’s what this season stands for: truth-telling, disruption, and community healing through art.”

Set in Virginia on the day Rosa Parks is scheduled to speak, “Cadillac Crew” follows four women activists working in a civil rights office. As they prepare for the event, they confront the painful reality of being sidelined in a movement they helped build.

The play’s title refers to the real-life “Cadillac crews” — groups of women who drove across the country to unite Black and white women in the fight for desegregation and voting rights.

But “Cadillac Crew” doesn’t stop at historical reclamation. In its final scenes, the play leaps forward in time to spotlight two out queer Black women — Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Their inclusion is no accident. BLM was built on a purposefully queer feminist framework, one that centers the experiences of Black women, queer folks and trans people. By ending with Garza and Cullors, Sampson’s script draws a direct line from the unsung heroines of the 1960s to the unapologetic activists of today.

Sutherlin explains her approach to honoring these icons:

“These women are living, breathing revolutionaries. I didn’t want to imitate them, I wanted to honor the spirit they ignite. We approached those scenes with a kind of ritual respect. The cast studied their words, their organizing, their courage, and then we used movement, rhythm and lighting to create a space that feels sacred — a space where the past and present meet. I wanted audiences to feel the weight of that lineage and also the invitation: the movement isn’t over, and it belongs to all of us.”

For LGBTQ+ audiences, this is a rare and vital moment of representation. It’s not just about seeing queer characters on stage — it’s about seeing queer leadership, queer resistance and queer brilliance as central to social change. “Cadillac Crew” doesn’t tokenize; it honors.

“I hope they feel seen in the fight, not separate from it. The women in ‘Cadillac Crew’ were fighting for a world that many in the queer community are still demanding — one where liberation means everybody,” Sutherlin says. “I want queer audiences to feel that fire, to see their own resilience reflected back, and to leave knowing they are part of a continuum of change.”

In a cultural moment where queer rights are under attack and history is being sanitized, “Cadillac Crew” offers a counter-narrative. It reminds us that the fight for justice has always been intersectional — even if mainstream history refuses to acknowledge it.

The play’s themes resonate deeply with the LGBTQ+ community, offering a powerful and personal reflection on issues of visibility, solidarity and survival.

The production stars a dynamic cast of powerhouse performers who infuse their roles with remarkable depth and nuance. Ivy Sunflower takes on the role of Rachel, while Marjorie Joseph portrays Abbey. Jai Shanae brings Sarah to life and Andresia Moseley embodies Dee.

These talented actors deliver performances that resonate with authenticity and emotional complexity, enhancing the play’s powerful themes and impact. Together, they embody the fire, humor and vulnerability of women who refuse to be written out of history. Their performances are not just theatrical, they’re testimonial.

Joseph reflects on the power of her role: “Stepping into my character of Abby feels like reclaiming space for myself and for other Black women whose stories history often overlooked. It reminds me that our voices matter and that we deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated in every space we enter.”

Joseph describes a particularly poignant moment in the play: “Delivering the monologue where I talk about my college friends being murdered is so far one of the most emotional moments for me in ‘Cadillac Crew.’ That scene represents the painful truth that being a trailblazer often comes with a cost. It’s a reminder that even when you give everything — when you become a personal sacrifice for the change you believe in — you can still face the reality of being forgotten or erased from history.”

She adds, “The themes in this play of visibility, activism, and chosen family are all about love, resilience and belonging. I hope the LGBTQ+ audience feels inspired to keep showing up for each other in those ways despite the difficulty at hand, just like these women in the story did.”

Sunflower shares what her character signifies for her:

“Stepping into the role of Rachel Helen Christopher is my way of reclaiming space as a Black woman. It feels like stepping into a legacy that was never properly acknowledged,” she says. “This was a legacy of brilliance, resilience, and impact that history tried to forget. In this role, my identity and Rachel’s intersect, and together we hold up a mirror to the audience and say, ‘There’s room for all of us here.’

“It’s not just about being seen. It’s about being heard, honored and remembered,” she continues. “This performance is a tribute to the women who were left out of the narrative, and to those who continue to do the work today. It’s a call to action, a celebration, and a reminder that our voices matter now and always.”

On chosen family and activism, Sunflower also shares:

“I hope our LGBTQ+ audience members feel a deep sense of belonging when they experience this play. The theme of chosen family is woven throughout the story, and I hope it reflects the love, resilience, and connection that so many in our community know intimately. Visibility and activism go hand in hand, and this production is a celebration of both, a moment to uplift voices that have fought to be seen and heard. I want our dear community friends to feel affirmed, inspired, and reminded that their stories are powerful, and that they deserve to take up space onstage and beyond.”

The collaboration between Powerstories and The Studio@620 is more than logistical — it’s ideological. Both theaters have long histories of staging work that centers marginalized voices.

Powerstories, founded by Fran Powers, has spent 25 years amplifying women’s true stories. The Studio@620, under the artistic direction of Sutherlin, is known for its bold programming and community engagement.

Powers emphasizes the significance of their partnership: “For organizations to remain vital and exciting to those they serve it’s important to seek out partners that have a parallel mission. There’s a lot to be said for ‘together we can.’ Working together just makes sense. If two organizations can create a beautiful production, share revenue and expenses than we each win and more importantly, the community wins.”

When asked how ‘Cadillac Crew’ reflects the storytelling Powerstories was built to amplify, Powers responds, “Closing our 25th season with ‘Cadillac Crew’ is both intentional and deeply meaningful. This play embodies everything Powerstories stands for — amplifying womens’ voices that history tried to silence.”

Powers also shares a message to LGBTQ+ audiences: “Powerstories Theatre is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion as we carry out our mission. As our audiences sit back, relax and soak in this amazing true story, we hope they feel inspiration and that life is filled with possibilities.”

Their joint production of ‘Cadillac Crew’ is a testament to what happens when mission-driven organizations align. It’s not just a play — it’s a movement.

As Clareann Despain, Powerstories Artistic Director, puts it: “‘Cadillac Crew’ is more than history on stage. It’s a mirror. It shows us how progress is often built on women’s invisible labor—and it challenges us to ask how much of that truth still holds today.”

For LGBTQ+ audiences, that mirror reflects a lineage of resistance. From Stonewall to BLM, queer people have always been at the forefront of change. ‘Cadillac Crew’ doesn’t just acknowledge that — it celebrates it.

If you’re queer, if you’re Black, if you’re a woman — or if you care about any of the above — “Cadillac Crew” is for you. It’s a play that doesn’t flinch, doesn’t pander and doesn’t apologize. It’s history with teeth. It’s activism with heart. And in a world that still tries to silence queer voices, “Cadillac Crew” turns up the volume.

“Cadillac Crew” plays Nov. 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 9 and 6 at 3 p.m. at The Studio@620, located at 620 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheStudioAt620.org.

