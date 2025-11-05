Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna head to a runoff for Orlando City Council

(Photo via Mira Tanna’s website)

ORLANDO | Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna will face each other in a runoff election for Orlando City Council’s District 3 Dec. 9 since neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.

The difference was thirteen votes, according to the unofficial election results from Nov. 4. Chapin, a businessman and son of former Orange County mayor Linda Chapin, won 2,477, or 34.01% of the vote, versus Tanna’s 2,464, which is 33.83% of the vote.

Tanna said she was proud of the votes she received, adding that her campaign knocked on more than 11,000 doors in her district and made more than 3,000 direct calls to voters.

Watermark Out News spoke with Tanna ahead of the election about her LGBTQ+ identity and wanting to build an equitable city. Tanna said she’s running for city council to make sure that City Hall works for everyone.

District 3 covers Baldwin Park, Audubon Park, College Park, Rosemont and other neighborhoods. City commissioners serve four-year terms and, unlike Orange County commissioners, are not subject to term limits in Orlando.

Representative Anna V. Eskamani shared in a statement her congratulations to Tom Keen for winning District 1 and Mira Tanna for advancing to the runoff. She also congratulated commissioner Shan Rose on her re-election in District 5.

“I’m also incredibly proud of Mira Tanna, who is advancing to a December runoff in District 3,” Eskamani shared. “Mira’s grassroots energy, compassion, and vision for a more inclusive, thriving Orlando are precisely what our city needs, and Team Anna is all in to help finish strong!”

