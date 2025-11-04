PHOTOS: Equality Florida Orlando Gala raises $81K, honors local leaders

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Equality Florida held its 2025 Orlando Gala with the theme “We are all friends of Dorothy” at the Sheraton Orlando North on Nov. 1.

During the live auction, state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith served as the host, and $66,000 was raised. There was a silent auction with over 30 items listed, and both auctions combined raised $81,000.

The total general fundraising amount for the year in Orlando was just over $500,000, according to Amelia Burgos, Equality Florida’s Orlando development leader.

Smith told guests to support the transgender community in particular amidst the current political climate.

“They are bearing the brunt of the sustained political attacks from both the DeSantis and Trump regimes, I meant administration,” Smith shared. “And it has never been more important for us to show our solidarity with trans and nonbinary people.”

Equality Florida’s senior political director Joe Saunders delivered this year’s State of the State address speech and said attending the gala made him emotional, as this was his 20th year working with Equality Florida.

At the end of the night, Mulan Williams, founder of Divas in Dialogue, and Kay Rawlins, founder of Orlando City and Orlando Pride, were this year’s Equality Florida honorees. They were recognized for the work they do in the community.

Watermark Out News attended the Equality Florida Orlando Gala and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza and Kay Yingling.

