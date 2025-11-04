Anthem Orlando hosts soft opening with Halloween events

Anthem Orlando. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | To kick off the long anticipated opening, Anthem Orlando hosted several events on Halloween weekend to celebrate its soft opening.

A safe haven for LGBTQ+ people to connect together and express themselves, Anthem is committed to being a queer cultural home in Downtown Orlando.

“Anthem is our love letter to the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a place where self-expression isn’t just allowed, it’s expected,” Anthem Orlando founders and owners Michael Vacirca and Emmanuel Quinones shared in a note on their website.

For Halloween Anthem hosted a Heros vs. Villains costume contest from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. with music from DJ Atabey. Anyone who dressed up and willing to participate was included in the costume contest.

Prizes for the costume contest winners included a $500 bar tab for first place and a $250 bar tab for second place.

The following night on Nov. 1 a Haunted Locker Room took over the Anthem with music by DJ Edil Hernandez. The theme wanted to be a haunted gym that meets underground fantasy.

Anthem Orlando hosts weekly events that can be found across their social media platforms and on its website.

On Thursdays Orlando’s Ultimate Latin Music Night, Perreo Central takes place from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. VIBE Fridays are hosted every Friday night featuring house music from top DJs.

Every Saturday is Harmony Saturdays at Anthem, a dance party with a mix of house and progressive music under vivid lights. Sundays are Renaissance Sunday Funday where community members can meet new friends or reconnect with old ones to relax before the upcoming week.

For Come Out With Pride, Anthem was the official party venue hosting a series of events including a kickoff party. A portion of ticket proceeds from certain events benefited the COWP organization.

Each night Anthem is open for happy hours from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with 25% off drinks. All soft opening events this week at Anthem Orlando are 21+ with no cover charge or tickets required. Tickets are not required but can be purchased online for free to secure your space at the events.

“We built this for you, for the dreamers, the dancers, the divas, and the beautifully defiant,” Anthem Orlando founders said. “For the everyday heroes who show up as their full selves, even when the world makes it hard, and for everyone who’s ever needed a place to feel like they finally belong,”

Anthem Nightclub is located at 100 N Orange Ave in Downtown Orlando.

For more information on events, visit AnthemOrlando.com.

