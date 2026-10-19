PHOTOS: Orlando’s Come Out With Pride parade takes over downtown

(Photo by Ana Ferreira Lizama)

ORLANDO | The community celebrated the 22nd edition of Come Out with Pride, one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Southeast, on Oct. 17.

With the theme “Feel the Beat,” the event ran from noon to 10 p.m., featuring activities throughout the day and ending with a performance by Sasha Colby, a contestant on Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” followed by fireworks over the lake.

One of the day’s most anticipated events was the Pride parade, which began at 4 p.m. with Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan inside a convertible waving to the crowd.

Large corporations, including Disney, Amazon, Dollar Tree and JetBlue, had their own sections in the parade to highlight employees who are allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Universal Studios brought King Julien from “Madagascar” and a Marilyn Monroe impersonator to celebrate with the Orlando community.

Local organizations and community groups also added to the parade’s colorful display. The Gender Advancement Project helped lead the Trans Pride section, which filled the area with pink, blue and white.

The parade also featured the grand marshals, including Myki Meeks, the winner of Season 18 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; influencers Kelsie and Jo Bergmann; Cielo Sunsarae, founder of the Trans Queer Project in Jacksonville; and comedian Sabrina Ambra.

Ash Collison, one of the attendees, said to be excited to see businesses and organizations founded by queer individuals during the celebration.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the local establishments like the Ren, Savoy, Les Vixens, all the fun local stuff,” said Collison.

Those establishments are familiar names in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community.

According to its website, Renaissance Theatre Company “produced a strong slate of weekly events celebrating worthwhile communities.”

The company has produced shows such as “Oscar Wilde and Jesus Christ Walk Into a Gay Bar” and “Nosferatu,” Orlando’s adult vampire experience.

Les Vixens, an LGBTQ+ burlesque group, performs in queer spaces throughout the Southeast. The group regularly presents itself on Saturdays at Southern Nights during “Girl the Party,” a night focused on queer women.

Al Milburn watched the parade from beginning to end. Although it was their first Pride parade in Orlando, Milburn said they enjoyed seeing the joy throughout the community.

“It’s very special just to be here with everybody from all different walks of life and all flag colors,” Milburn said.

When asked about their favorite part of the “show,” Milburn highlighted two floats.

“I love seeing the CREW [Health] because I love seeing my friends out there. But also, we were very excited to see the Universal characters out there,” Milburn said. “Watching Igor walk in the Pride Parade. That’s maybe one of my most iconic moments of today.”

For those attending COWP for the first time, Milburn says that finding a good spot to watch the parade is important, but being yourself and being open to finding your chosen family is the key to a joyful pride.

“Fly your colors very proudly so that people know where to find you and who to cheer for,” Milburn said.

Watermark Out News attended Come Out With Pride. View our photos below.

Photos by Ana Ferreira Lizama.

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