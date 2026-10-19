PHOTOS: Community members attend ‘No Kings’ protest in downtown Orlando

(Photo by Ana Ferreira Lizama)

ORLANDO | Hundreds of protesters gathered at Orlando City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a “No Kings” rally on Oct. 17.

The 2026 “No Kings” rally focused on early voting, aiming to ensure every voice is heard. Several peaceful rallies were hosted nationwide, with other rallies being hosted around Central Florida, Tampa Bay and Sarasota.

No counter-protesters were visible at No Kings Orlando.

Speeches were given by outreach programs in the community, including Orlando Against Police Crimes, Hope CommUnity Center, Somos LOUD and Orlando 50501 about the importance of voting and about other movements happening in the community.

Members of Orlando 50501 walked around with clipboards providing early voter information to attendees.

Other issues discussed at the protest included reinstating a Civilian Review Board for the Orlando Police Department and providing proper healthcare for LGBTQ+ people.

“There have been some folks in the current Trump regime who have been pretty vocal about their opposition to democracy,” Corey Hill, one of the lead organizers for Orlando 50501 and MC of the No Kings rally, says. “We want people to know that voting early is one of the best ways to prevent interference because you give yourself the luxury of more time.”

People of all ages were in attendance at the protest. Some protesters wore homemade shirts and others carried signs, with one man even dressed as a founding father. Some signs read “History repeats if we stay silent,” “No ICE No War No Kings,” and “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Zafia Gomez, an LGBTQ+ and immigration justice advocate, attended the protest as part of Somos LOUD, a Latinx-forward group under the AIDS Healthcare Foundation working to provide HIV/AIDS healthcare to Latinx communities.

“I think [‘No Kings’ is] super important because even just looking around, you see such a wide range of people, right? You never know what that person might be going through, what experiences are bringing them here,” Gomez says. “It’s just kind of a moment to come together and realize, this isn’t right, and we can come together and do something about it. Make our voices heard.”

Protesters gathered in song about voting with the Orlando Singing Resistance’s Pastor Sarah and co-founder Rachel Hunter to the beat of a handheld drum and cymbals.

Lyrics such as “You can not erase us” and “The people they rise; and the tyrants they fall,” could be heard in front of City Hall, with cars honking in support.

Protesters were also heard shouting “This is what democracy looks like” alongside Hill and other members of Orlando 50501.

Large banners could also be spotted by the road, reading “Vote Blue,” “Are We Safer Yet?” and “No Kings.”

The Orlando Police Department was stationed across the street from the protest on bikes. Protesters remained on the sidewalk, as there was no permit allowing protesters on the street. Roads stayed open during the protest.

Watermark Out News attended the “No Kings” protest. View our photos below.

Photos below by Paige Bright.

Photos below by Ana Ferreira Lizama.

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