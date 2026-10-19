PHOTOS: Come Out With Pride hosts its 22nd festival in downtown Orlando

(Photo by Paige Bright)

ORLANDO | Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 22nd year of Come Out with Pride on Oct. 17 at Lake Eola Park from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Areas were set up for different activities, such as a Diva Stage for drag performances, a Trans Pride area, a family spot, a sponsor walk, a sober space, Sonic Bloom Field and Pride Marketplace.

The festival is hosted in October, close to National Coming Out Day. Last year’s festival drew in crowds of over 230,000 attendees, making it one of Orlando’s largest gatherings.

Several local and nationwide organizations were in attendance, offering their resources to the community. Vendors and organizations at the event include Felinious, 26Health, The Queer/Trans Project, Orlando Gay Chorus, Pineapple Healthcare, Central Florida Youth Alliance and more.

“The Orlando Gay Chorus loves to support Pride. We love to come out and celebrate being our authentic selves through our singing capabilities,” Sean Mundyschein, PR spokesperson for the Orlando Gay Chorus, says. Fabián Gonzalez, the chorus’ newly appointed artistic director, shared Mundyschein’s sentiment.

“I think our mission is very important because it provides space where our community, especially adults of the LGBTQ+ community, can get to meet in a context that isn’t religious or dating apps,” Gonzalez says. “Sharing that with our community at Come Out With Pride helps us unite people through music.”

Along with vendors passing out freebies, attendees had the opportunity to catch several drag performances by queens such as Ginger Minj, Myki Meeks, Remini’s Black and Beautiful Queens, Les Vixens, Sasha Colby and more.

One key element to Come Out With Pride is its resources. Alex Midyette with The Queer/Trans Project spent the day informing the community on the project’s gender affirming care resources.

“We give away free gender affirming resources all across the United States, and we try to change people’s thoughts about trans people and spread education, and we’re here doing just that,” Midyette says. “We’re making sure that people know there’s access to resources through us and a lot of other places around the United States and trying to get help to friends. Trying to spread some joy.”

Along with all the activities and celebrations, attendees took time to remember loved ones and victims of Pulse. A memorial was set up with photos of the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. ‘A Space of Remembrance and Love’ hosted whiteboards with colored markers, allowing people to write messages for themselves, their loved ones or for passersby.

Some messages read “Love Wins All,” “You are Loved,” and “I miss you” messages to those who are no longer with us.

The big event of the day, “The Most Colorful Parade,” began at 4 p.m., with floats carrying this year’s Grand Marshals, Cielo Sunsarae, Myki Meeks , Kelsi & Jo Bergmann and Sabrina Ambra. Other noticeable people at the parade include U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, joined by Orlando LGBTQ+ band The Pheromones, and even a surprise appearance by Universal characters King Julian from ‘Madagascar’ and Epic Universe’s Ygor, a beloved icon of the Dark Universe world.

The night closed off with a fireworks show and final drag performances by Sasha Colby. An afterparty was hosted in the area after Come Out With Pride, and other LGBTQ+ focused events happened all throughout the weekend.

Watermark Out News attended Come Out With Pride. View our photos below.

Photos by Paige Bright.

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